Small business owner doesn't let pandemic stop her from chasing her dream

One Michiana small business owner didn't let a pandemic stop her from chasing her dream.

“It’s been a blessing in disguise to see a dream realized in this unbelievable time,” said Michelle Smith LeDrew, owner of ‘Glam.’

LeDrew is proud owner of ‘Glam’ in Warsaw and had plans to expand the business in March of this year.

Then, the pandemic hit, and like other small business owners in Michiana, LeDrew was faced with uncertainty.

“Plenty of nights with tears wondering how I’d do it,” LeDrew said. “But it comes down to believing in yourself, and believing in your dream.”

The ‘Glam’ team pushed forward, opening a new location in Granger.

“Small business are what makes a community unique,” LeDrew said. “When you're faced with a negative, you have to find the beauty in those situations.”

The boutique, filled with the latest fashion trends, jewelry and a little sparkle, is a reminder of Michelle and her team's resiliency.

Their grand opening is July 10-12. For a list of festivities to celebrate, check out their Facebook page.