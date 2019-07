Slightly more humid this weekend

TODAY:

A LITTLE BIT WARMER AND A LITTLE MORE HUMID. HIGHS REACH THE MIDDLE 80S THIS AFTERNOON. A FEW SPOTTY SHOWERS/T’SHOWERS FOR THIS EVENING, MAINLY NORTH OF THE TOLL ROAD.

TONIGHT:

LOWS IN THE UPPER 60S THIS EVENING. SHUT THE WINDOWS TIGHT! THERE’S NO RELIEF FROM THE HEAT OVERNIGHT. WE’RE MUGGY AND WARM SUNDAY MORNING WITH A FEW ISOLATED SHOWERS ON THE RADAR. MOSTLY CLOUDY SKIES.

TOMORROW:

A FEW SPOTTY SHOWERS ON THE RADAR WITH SLIGHTLY MORE HOT AND HUMID WEATHER. HIGHS IN THE UPPER 80S WITH A HEAT INDEX IN THE 90S.

MONDAY BRINGS OUR BEST CHANCE OF SHOWERS AND STORMS… A LINGERING SHOWER POSSIBLE TUESDAY.