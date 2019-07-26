Slightly more humid Friday; Sunny & dry

TODAY:

A band of showers moving towards Michiana will dissipate and break down before arriving just after noon. The most rainfall we’ll see is a sprinkle or two. Clouds will briefly move in this afternoon, but we’re otherwise sunny and dry as high temperatures rise into the middle 80s. Slightly more humid.

TONIGHT:

Clearing skies with lows dropping into the middle 60s. Mild, but comfortable as we wake-up Saturday.

THIS WEEKEND—

SATURDAY: A dry start with rapidly warming temperatures. Highs in the middle 80s. Afternoon showers will be spotty across the area; not a washout.

SUNDAY: Early rain with an isolated thundershower. Otherwise, dry with highs back in the mid to upper 80s. A warm breeze.