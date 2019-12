Today:

A slight chance of rain and snow showers after 2pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 35. North wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Bundle up to fight that wind chill!

Tonight:

Mostly cloudy, with a low around 26. Northwest wind 5 to 10mph. A dry evening.

Tuesday:

Mostly cloudy & dry. Afternoon highs near 40. Southwest wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Another sharp wind chill developing.