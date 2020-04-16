Slain Indianapolis officer remembered as compassionate

An Indianapolis police officer who fatally shot last week while responding to a domestic violence call was remembered during her funeral as a dedicated, compassionate officer and a devoted young mother.

Numerous speakers, including Gov. Eric Holcomb, spoke during Thursday's service for Officer Breann “Bre” Leath.

The service was held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in adherence with pandemic social distancing rules that limited the 24-year-old officer's family and guests to no more than 10 people per speedway suite.

Hundreds of police cars lined the track as officers watched a livestream of the service on cellphones and laptops. An afternoon procession is planned through downtown Indianapolis.

4/16/2020 3:57:16 PM (GMT -4:00)