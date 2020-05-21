Skittles drops the rainbow for Pride month

(Gray News/CNN) – You'll still be able to taste the rainbow. You just won’t be able to see it during June.

Skittles is dropping the rainbow in support of the LGBTQ+ community for Pride month.

The limited-edition Pride Packs will feature a colorless design with colorless candies inside.

The promotion flips the script on Pride month which typically highlights rainbows, a symbol of gay pride.

“During PRIDE only #OneRainbow matters,” a tweet from the candy maker says. “That’s why we have given up our rainbow to show support for the LGBTQ+ community!”

Skittles will donate $1 for every pack sold to the advocacy group GLAAD, up to $100,000.

