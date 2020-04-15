Sixth coronavirus death reported in St. Joseph County

St. Joseph County's sixth coronavirus death was reported Wednesday.

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:

As of today, the county’s total number of confirmed cases is at 294. We are also confirming a sixth death related to COVID-19 infection. The patient, a female in her fifties, had several co-morbidities.

The St. Joseph County Department of Health urges the continuation of the following actions:

• Practice extreme physical distancing.

o Maintain at least 6ft between individuals.

• Practice frequent and proper hand hygiene & cough etiquette.

o Wash hands often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap & water; coughing and sneezing into your sleeve.

• Stay home if ill.

• Adhere to the current Stay-at-Home order which has been extended to April 20, 2020.

For more information on COVID-19, visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. For general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.

