Sixth coronavirus death reported in St. Joseph County

From the St. Joseph County Department of Health:
As of today, the county’s total number of confirmed cases is at 294. We are also confirming a sixth death related to COVID-19 infection. The patient, a female in her fifties, had several co-morbidities.
The St. Joseph County Department of Health urges the continuation of the following actions:
• Practice extreme physical distancing.
o Maintain at least 6ft between individuals.
• Practice frequent and proper hand hygiene & cough etiquette.
o Wash hands often, for at least 20 seconds, with soap & water; coughing and sneezing into your sleeve.
• Stay home if ill.
• Adhere to the current Stay-at-Home order which has been extended to April 20, 2020.
For more information on COVID-19, visit the Indiana State Department of Health at www.in.gov/isdh and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention at www.cdc.gov. For general questions as it relates to COVID-19 infection, please call 2-1-1.