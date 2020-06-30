Sir Patrick Stewart is writing memoir, publisher announces

Nearing his 80th birthday, Sir Patrick Stewart is finally ready for the project he once feared taking on—his memoir.

The award-winning actor best known as Capt. Jean-Luc Picard of “Star Trek” has a deal with Gallery Books for a “revealing and heartwarming look” into his life and times, the publisher announced Tuesday.

A title and release date will be determined later. Stewart will write about everything from “Star Trek” to his award-winning stage work to his childhood in England.

Stewart turns 80 in mid-July and says he now has time to write the book.