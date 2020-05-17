Single-vehicle crash on Toll Road kills Angola woman

An Angola woman has died following a crash on the Indiana Toll Road. Just after 8 a.m. on Sunday, Indiana State Police report a Toyota was traveling westbound when the vehicle hydroplaned on the wet road surface and veered off the roadway, crashing into a guardrail. The vehicle rolled over and came to a rest on the passenger side in the grass median.

Police said the driver, Theresa Devos, 67 of Angola, died on impact, while her daughter, 39-year-old Marie Devos, also of Angola, was transported to Elkhart General Hospital with reported non-life threatening injuries. Both women had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The crash remains under investigation.