Singer Sandi Patty tests positive for coronavirus after local concert

Singer Sandi Patty has tested positive for coronavirus, and Berrien County health officials say she performed a concert at Andrews University in Berrien Springs on March 8.

Patty also hosted several people for a special in-person experience after the concert.

"All concert attendees that had close personal contact with Ms. Patty at any time during her visit on Andrews University’s campus are being asked to self-quarantine at home and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath through March 22nd," the Berrien County Health Department said in a news release Wednesday afternoon.

From the Berrien County Health Department:

The Berrien County Health Department is collaborating with Andrews University and Spectrum Health Lakeland to ensure that individuals who had close personal contact with Ms. Patty who have been experiencing symptoms are tested for COVID-19. Test results have been sent to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services Bureau of Laboratories and are pending at this time.

All concert attendees that had close personal contact with Ms. Patty at any time during her visit on Andrews University’s campus are being asked to self-quarantine at home and monitor themselves for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, and/or shortness of breath through March 22nd. Those who are self-quarantining as a result of having close contact with Ms. Patty should contact the Berrien County Health Department hotline at 1-800-815-5485 if symptoms begin. The Berrien County Health Department has further explanations of self-quarantine and self-monitoring on their website.

The best prevention for viruses, such as influenza, the common cold or COVID-19 is to:

• Wash your hands often with soap and warm water for 20 seconds. If not available, use hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, or mouth with unwashed hands, as much as possible.

• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or upper sleeve when coughing or sneezing.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• If you are sick, stay home, and avoid contact with others.

• Stay at least 6 feet away from others when in a public setting.

The latest information about COVID-19 can be found at www.bchdmi.org or by following the Berrien County Health Department on social media.

