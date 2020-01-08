Simple tips on reducing stress in your life

If you find yourself stressed out frequently, you're not alone.

Most Americans experience some form of stress in their lifetime, and it often has to do with the workplace.

Stress can negatively affect many parts of our lives, including our health.

According to Steve Chupp, an associate partner with Venture International, a quick way to reduce stress in a matter of minutes is to do a deep breathing exercise.

You can do this by breathing in through your nose for four seconds, then exhaling through your mouth for another four seconds.

"Deep breathing is an amazing phenomenon that when we do it, it actually sends another chemical into our body that calms us down,” said Chupp.

Controlled thinking is another way to reduce stress in your daily life, Chupp explained.

