Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne woman

Police in Fort Wayne have issued a Silver Alert for a missing 72-year-old woman.

Janet Marie Leininger, of Fort Wayne, Indiana, was last seen on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at 1:00 am. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Leininger is feet 4 inches tall, 130 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a short sleeved red shirt, gray or black pajama pants, and no shoes.

If you have any information on Janet Marie Leininger, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

