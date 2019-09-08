Silver Lake woman dies after golf cart incident in Kosciusko County

The death of a Silver Lake woman is being investigated in Kosciusko County.

Cynthia Owens, 65, was found in a ditch next to a golf cart when officers arrived to the scene on CR 100 W, south of CR 1200 S, on Saturday afternoon.

First responders tried to resuscitate Owens, but were not successful. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Preliminary investigation finds the golf cart was heading southbound when it went into the ditch, causing Owens to fall off of the cart before it got back onto the road.

Authorities say the cause and manner of her death will be released once an autopsy is completed.

The Kosciusko County Fatal Team and Coroner's Office continue to investigate.