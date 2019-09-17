Silver Lake man killed in Fulton County crash

A crash in Fulton County claimed the life of a Silver Lake man.

Indiana State Police say the two-vehicle collision happened on State Road 19 at Division Road shortly after 5 p.m. Monday.

Joseph Cosgrove, 65, was driving west on Division Road when authorities say he failed to stop at the stop sign at S.R. 19, pulling into the path of another car.

Cosgrove was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver was airlifted to a Fort Wayne hospital for head trauma and a leg injury.

The crash remains under investigation, but police do not believe alcohol or narcotics were a factor.