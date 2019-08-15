Silver Lake man arrested for possession of $42,000 worth of meth

Kosciusko County's unified drug task force has arrested a man for dealing and possession of methamphetamine.

Cory Krider, 26, of Silver Lake was taken into custody on Tuesday after NET 43 officers executed a controlled purchase of an ounce of meth.

An interview with Krider led NET 43 officers to an additional 1.25 pounds of methamphetamine with an approximate street value of $42,000.

Krider is currently being held in the Kosciusko County Jail.

His arrest marks just one of several busts made since the Narcotics Enforcement Team was created in March. The task force is made up of officers from the Warsaw and Winona Lake Police Departments, the Indiana State Police and the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office.