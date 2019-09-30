Silver Alert issued to try and locate elderly Plymouth couple

Police in Plymouth are seeking the public’s help to ensure the safe return of William and Jane Wallace.

LEFT TO RIGHT: William Wallace, Jane Wallace

A Silver Alert was issued Sunday morning for the couple and their 2014 gray Ford Fusion.

William is 5 feet, 10 inches tall and weighs about 170 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes.

Jane is 5 feet, 1 inch and weighs about 100 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.

William and Jane are both 80 years old. Both are said to be experiencing suspected symptoms of early dementia.

On Monday at the Wallace home in Plymouth, there were papers on the porch and mail bursting out of the box by the front door.

“I have no words. I will be saying some prayers for them and hope for their safe return, and if anybody knows, I'll be more than happy to go get them,” neighbor Terry Maas said.

Police don't believe the former naval officer or his wife had a cellphone.

Much of Monday was spent trying to get access to the Wallace’s bank and credit card information.

“It's my understanding they were trying to go to Chicago on Saturday and ended up in Wisconsin. Got turned around and [were] stopped by an officer up there [for driving too slow],” Detective Ben McIntyre said.

William and Jane apparently admitted they were lost and ended up staying at a hotel in Janesville, Wisconsin.

The two checked out at about 8:30 a.m. Sunday and have not been heard from since.

“Someone has probably seen them somewhere. My guess is they just got turned around and they're still just trying to find their way home, so I imagine that they'll stop somewhere. Hopefully, ask for directions or make contact with local law enforcement,” McIntyre said.

McIntyre said he received a couple of tips Monday about reported sightings, but they did not pan out.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Plymouth Police Department at 574-936-3187.

