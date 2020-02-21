Silver Alert issued for teen missing from Delphi

A Silver Alert has been issued for Lauren Elizabeth Arnett, an 18-year-old who is missing from Delphi.

Arnett is described as 5'11" tall and 175 pounds, with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a red or maroon sock hat with black stripes, black sweatshirt, jeans and a pink purse.

She was driving a red 2001 Honda Accord with damage to the left fender and Indiana license plate BAW244.

Arnett was last seen on Tuesday. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Lauren Elizabeth Arnett, contact the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office at 765-564-2413 option 1 or 911.

