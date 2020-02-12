Silver Alert issued for mom and 3-year-old son

A Silver Alert has been issued for 37-year-old Mary Barowsky and her son, 3-year-old Ahren Karl Barowsky.

They are believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

The boy and his mom were last seen Monday morning in Greenfield, Indiana, which is 24 miles east of Indianapolis.

Mary Barowsky is described as 5'7" tall, 130 pounds, with blonde hair and brown eyes. She drives a dark blue 2003 GMC Yukon with Indiana plate FI7106.

Ahren Karl Barowsky is 3'5" tall, 40 pounds, with blond hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and white ball cap, dark blue heavy coat and green pants.

If you have any information, contact the Cumberland Metropolitan Police Department at 317-477-6000 or 911.

