Silver Alert issued for missing woman

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Donna Mitchell, a 57-year-old woman who is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

She's described as 5'3" tall, 115 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing glasses, a tan Carhartt jacket and blue jeans with a flower decal on the pant leg.

Mitchell is believed to be driving a maroon 2004 Chevrolet Trailblazer with a front bumper that is hanging by a coat hanger. The vehicle has Indiana license plate 902QAK.

Mitchell is missing from Hope, Indiana, which is 46 miles southeast of Indianapolis. She was last seen Tuesday evening.

If you have any information on Donna Mitchell, contact the Hope Police Department at 812-546-4015 or 911.

