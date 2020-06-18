Silver Alert issued for missing man last seen in LaPorte County

A Silver Alert has been issued for Robert Edward Locke, a 92-year-old Michigan man who was last seen Thursday morning in LaPorte County.

From the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (Michigan):



A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (Michigan) is investigating the disappearance of Robert Edward Locke, a 92 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches, 178 pounds, gray hair with blue eyes.

Robert is missing from Hudsonville, Michigan which is 249 miles north of Indianapolis. Robert was last seen in Rolling Prairie, Indiana, on Thursday, June 18, 2020 at approximately 6:15 AM driving a silver 2004 Toyota Sienna with Michigan license plate DYD8189. Robert is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Robert Edward Locke, contact the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office (Michigan) at 1-800-249-0911 or 911.

This concludes this Silver Alert.

