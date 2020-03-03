Silver Alert issued for missing central Indiana man

Police in central Indiana are looking for a man who went missing Tuesday evening.

Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert for 38-year-old Charles W. Redenbaugh, of Camby, which is a little less than 25 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

Redenbaugh is 6 feet tall and 300 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday in blue sweatpants and a light-colored jacket.

Police say Redenbaugh is believed to be in danger and may need medical attention.

If you have any information on Redenbaugh's whereabouts, contact the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.

