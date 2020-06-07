Silver Alert issued for missing NW Indiana woman

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Shirley Smith, a 75-year-old female, who is 5 feet 3 inches, 150 pounds, and has brown hair with brown eyes. Smith was last seen driving a blue 2014 Mitsubishi Mirage with Indiana license plate 427BOL.

The northwest Indiana woman is missing from DeMotte, Indiana and was last seen on Sunday, June 7, 2020 at 4:00 a.m. Smith is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Shirley Smith, contact the Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.