Silver Alert issued for missing Mooresville teen

A silver alert has been issued on Sunday for missing a 16-year-old Mooresville, Indiana girl, which is 20 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

The Mooresville Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Macy LeeAnn Morgan.

Morgan is a white female, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 190 pounds, blonde hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing a red sweatshirt with “CLEAR WATER” written on it and possibly black jeans.

She was last seen on Friday, July 26, 2019 at 9:00 am. Morgan is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Macy LeeAnn Morgan, contact the Mooresville Police Department at 317-831-3434 ext. 8 or 911.

