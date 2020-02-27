UPDATE: Carmel police find missing man

Carmel police have located a man who was reported missing Thursday morning, according to our sister station WTHR.

Original Story:

A Silver Alert has been issued for Fuming Li, a 63-year-old man who is missing from Carmel.

He's described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Fuming was last seen wearing a blue and black North Face winter coat.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Fuming was last seen on Thursday morning.

If you have any information on Fuming Li, contact the Carmel Police Department at 317-571-2580 or 911.

