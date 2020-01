A Silver Alert has been issued for Howard W. Chappell, a 56-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Monday.

Chappell is missing from Lafayette, Indiana.

He's described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 160 - 180 pounds, with blond hair with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a Purdue windbreaker, black shirt, pants and white shoes and driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

If you have any information on Howard W. Chappell, contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200 or 911.