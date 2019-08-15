UPDATE: Silver Alert issued for missing Greenwood woman canceled

UPDATE: A statewide Silver Alert issued for a missing 79-year-old Greenwood, Indiana woman on Thursday has been canceled.

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 79-year-old Greenwood, Indiana woman on Thursday.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Darlene Carver. Greenwood is 15 miles south of Indianapolis.

Carver is a white female, 5 feet 4 inches tall, 163 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, police said. She was last seen on Wednesday, August 14th at 11:30 a.m. wearing black shoes with orange and purple stripes.

She was also carrying a silver cane with a black handle and driving a blue 1997 Chevy GK1 extended cab pickup truck with matching camper shell and Indiana license plate number TK131LJX.

Carver is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Darlene Carver, contact the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office at 317-346-6336 or 911.