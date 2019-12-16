Silver Alert issued for missing Gary woman

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Gary woman.

The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Cheyenne Nicole Westerfield, a 21-year-old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.

Westerfield was last seen Sunday, Dec. 15 around 6 p.m.

She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Cheyenne Nicole Westerfield, contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 660-0000 or 911.

