Silver Alert issued for missing Gary woman

GARY, Ind. (WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Gary woman.
The Gary Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Cheyenne Nicole Westerfield, a 21-year-old white female, 5 feet 5 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes.
Westerfield was last seen Sunday, Dec. 15 around 6 p.m.
She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
If you have any information on Cheyenne Nicole Westerfield, contact the Gary Police Department at (219) 660-0000 or 911.