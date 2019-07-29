Silver Alert issued for missing Fredericksburg man

A silver alert has been issued on Sunday for a 27-year-old man missing from Fredericksburg, Indiana, which is 132 miles south of Indianapolis.

Washington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Michael Ray Tipton.

Tipton is a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, 160 pounds, brown hair with hazel eyes, last seen wearing no shirt, blue jeans with a tattoo of “AFTIN PAIGE” on front of neck, design over eyebrow and tattoos on chest, shoulders, arms and legs.

Tipton was last seen on Sunday, July 28, 2019 at 8:53pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Michael Ray Tipton, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Department at 812-883-5999 or 911.