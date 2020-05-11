Silver Alert issued for missing Fort Wayne man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Jay Dee Blevins, an 81-year-old man who is missing from Fort Wayne.

From the Fort Wayne Police Department:



The Fort Wayne Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Jay Dee Blevins, an 81 year old white male, 5 feet 6 inches tall, 140 pounds, white hair with blue eyes, last seen wearing a green plaid shirt and blue jeans. Mr. Blevins was last seen driving a navy blue 2011 Hyundai Sonata with Indiana registration RJZ945.

Jay is missing from Fort Wayne, Indiana which is 121 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 10:00 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Jay Dee Blevins, contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.

