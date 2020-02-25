Silver Alert issued for missing 9-year-old

A Silver Alert has been issued for Kamonnie Bennett, a 9-year-old boy who is missing in Indiana.

Kamonnie is described as 4'2" tall and 70 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a gray T-shirt, light blue jeans and tennis shoes.

Kamonnie is missing from Lawrence, Indiana, which is 12 miles east of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kamonnie Bennett, contact the Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.

