Silver Alert issued for missing 82-year-old man

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Joseph W. Thomas, an 82-year-old man who hasn't been seen since Saturday.

Thomas is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 190 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue winter coat and a knit stocking hat.

Thomas is missing from Portage, Indiana. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Joseph W. Thomas, contact the Portage Police Department at 219-477-3000 or 911.

