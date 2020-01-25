Silver Alert issued for missing 75-year-old man

A Silver Alert has been declared for Dennis L. Heminger, a 75-year-old who is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Heminger is missing from Goshen, Indiana which is 115 miles north of Indianapolis.

He was last seen on Friday.

Heminger is 5 feet 6 inches tall, 181 pounds with gray hair and gray eyes. He was last seen wearing a lightweight grey jacket, dark colored t-shirt, blue jeans and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information on Dennis L. Heminger, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.