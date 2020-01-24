Silver Alert issued for missing 73-year-old woman

A Silver Alert has been declared for Barbara J. Risch, a 73-year-old who is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

Risch is missing from Vincennes, Indiana, which is 122 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

She was last seen Thursday.

Risch is 5 feet, 3 inches tall, 120 pounds, with gray hair with hazel eyes. She was last seen driving a white 2006 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate number UNX195.

If you have any information on Barbara J. Risch, contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Department at 812-882-7660 or 911.

