Silver Alert issued for missing 16-year-old girl from Sullivan County

A statewide silver alert has been issued for a missing 16-year-old girl from Sullivan County.

Analiese Marie Pinkston, 16, is 4'10'', 120 lbs, has brown hair with green eyes, and was last seen wearing a black (dark) colored sleeveless top, white jeans, flip flop shoes.

She was last seen getting into a white 2014 Land Rover with Indiana license plate 902RQP.

Analiese is believed to be with Collin Wayne Kelly, 21,.

Kelly is 6'3'', 21 lbs with brown hair and blue eyes.

Analiese is missing from Farmersburg, Indiana, about 84 miles southwest of Indianapolis.

She is believed to be in danger.

She was last seen on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 4:00 pm.

If you have any information on Analiese Marie Pinkston, contact the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Department at 812-268-4308 or 911.