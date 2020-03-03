Silver Alert issued for missing 15-year-old girl

A Silver Alert has been issued for Paris Christine Stabler-Day, a 15-year-old girl who is believed to be in danger.

Paris is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall and 120 pounds, with blonde hair and blue eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt with a rose on the sleeve, blue jeans or black leggings, and white tennis shoes. She has braces on her teeth.

Paris is missing from Camby, Indiana, which is 23 miles southwest of Indianapolis. She was last seen early Monday morning.

Paris is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Paris Christine Stabler-Day, contact the Putnam County Sheriff’s Department at 765-653-5115 or 911.

