Silver Alert issued for man missing since Saturday

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Lawrence “Larry” Haas, a 69-year-old man who is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Haas was last seen Saturday afternoon in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

He's described as 5'8" tall and 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.

Haas was last seen wearing a black cowboy hat, camouflage jacket, blue shirt, denim shorts and cowboy boots. He has a scar on the right side of his neck and no teeth.

If you have any information on Lawrence “Larry” Haas, contact the Jeffersonville Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.

