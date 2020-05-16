Silver Alert issued for Lake County woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for a 48-year-old woman missing from the Lake County area.

Griffith Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Dushawna L. Glover, of Griffith. She is 5 feet, 180 pounds and has black hair along with brown eyes.

Glover was last seen Saturday, May 16th, wearing a white top and blue jeans. She is believed to be in danger and may need medical assistance.

If you have any information on Dushawna L. Glover, please contact the Griffith Police Department at 219-660-0008 or 911