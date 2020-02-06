UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for 63-year-old Terry L. Jackson

The statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for Terry L. Jackson. Police haven't released any information about his condition.

Original Story:

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for Terry L. Jackson, a 63-year-old man who is missing and may require medical assistance.

Jackson is described as 6 feet tall, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a black jacket and blue jeans.

Jackson may possibly be driving a black 2012 GMC Sierra with Indiana license plate BBE544.

Jackson is missing from Anderson, Indiana. Police say he is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information, contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.

