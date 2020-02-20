Silver Alert issued for 12-year-old missing from Warsaw; may have gun

A Silver Alert has been issued for Ayden Elijah Adee, a 12-year-old who is missing in Warsaw.

He may have a .40 caliber handgun, according to the Kosciusko County Sheriff's Office.

"Personnel from our office and Indiana Department of Natural Resources Conservation Officers have searched the Sellers Lake area throughout the day. Officers and deputies have used drone technology, search dogs and ATVs to aid with the search," Kosciusko County officials say.

From the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office:



The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Ayden Elijah Adee, a 12 year old white male, 5 feet 8 inches tall, 108 pounds, red hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a black ball cap, black and blue coat, black vest, and blue jeans.

Ayden is missing from Warsaw, Indiana which is 126 miles north of Indianapolis and was last seen on Wednesday, February 19, 2020 at 9:30 pm. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ayden Elijah Adee, contact the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office at 574-267-5667 or 911.

