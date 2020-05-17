Silver Alert issued for 16-year-old female from St. Paul, Ind.

A silver alert has been issued for a 16-year-old female missing from St. Paul, Indiana.

Olivia Sherfield is 5 feet, 5 inches, 130 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Olivia was last seen seen getting into a small black single cab truck with "SPORT" written on back window and she was wearing white washed blue jeans and long sleeve white shirt.

St Paul, Indiana which is 42 miles southeast of Indianapolis and Olivia was last seen on Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 1:38 pm.

She is believed to be in danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Olivia Sherfield, contact the Decatur County Sheriff’s Department at 812-222-4911 or 911.