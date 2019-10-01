Silver Alert delcared for missing Decatur man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a 87-year-old Decatur man on Tuesday morning.

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the disappearance of Bruce Schnepp.

Schnepp is a white male, 6 feet tall and weighs 190 pounds.

He has white hair with brown eyes.

We're told he was last seen wearing a green sweatshirt and blue jeans, and driving a silver 2006 4 door Chevy Colorado with Indiana license plate UPO395. The truck is pulling a black trailer loaded with a yellow golf cart and has an Indiana trailer plate TR411ZWB.

Schnepp is missing from Decatur, Indiana which is 125 miles northeast of Indianapolis and was last seen on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 2:00 pm.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Bruce Schnepp, contact the Adams County Sheriff’s Office at 260-724-5345 or 911.

