Silver Alert declared for missing western Indiana man

A statewide Silver Alert was issued Friday night to help find a 32-year-old man missing from western Indiana.

Police are searching for Travis R. Kochell, of Hillsboro. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

Kochell is 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 150 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. Police say he was last seen in a gray hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Adidas sneakers.

He may be driving a silver 2004 Acura MDX with Indiana plate XWB390.

Kochell was most recently seen around 10:45 a.m. Friday, according to a release from Indiana State Police.

Anyone who can help police locate Kochell is encouraged to contact the Fountain County Sheriff’s Department at 765-793-2449 or 911.

