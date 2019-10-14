Silver Alert declared for missing Wayne County woman

(WNDU) - A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared for a missing Wayne County woman.
The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of 30-year-old Sommer Michelle Lee.
She is 5 feet 2 inches tall, 180 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white shirt.
She was last seen Sunday, Oct. 13 at 8:46 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.
Sommer may be in the company of 38-year-old Travis R. Lee, 6 feet 3 inches tall, 170 pounds, brown hair with blue eyes.
If you have any information on Sommer Michelle Lee, contact the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department at 765-973-9355 or 911.