UPDATE: Silver Alert canceled for missing Osceola man

The Silver Alert for Adam Lacava has been cancelled. No other details have been released.

Thank you to everyone who shared this.

Original Post

A Silver Alert has been declared for Adam Lacava, a 36-year-old man who is missing from Osceola.

Lacava is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 180 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a dark-colored hoodie and black basketball shorts.

Lacava was last seen at 1:15 p.m. on Tuesday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Adam Lacava, please contact the Osceola Police Department at 574-235-9611 or 911.

