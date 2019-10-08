Silver Alert declared for missing Miami County man

Indiana State Police have issued a statewide Silver Alert after the disappearance of a Peru man Friday afternoon.

Police are searching for 62-year-old David Nelson Ryan, who was last seen Friday at 4:30 p.m.

Ryan is 5 feet, 8 inches tall and 240 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes. He was most recently seen driving a white 2003 Buick Rendezvous with Indiana plate AWP625.

The Silver Alert issued to find him says Ryan is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Anyone who can help police locate Ryan is asked to contact the Miami County Sheriff’s Department at 765-472-1322 or 911.

