UPDATE: Missing Granger man found safe

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department confirms with 16 News Now that 81-year-old Eddie Thomas has been found safe.

---

A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing man from Granger.

The St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Eddie Thomas, an 81 year old black male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, 160 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a blue hoodie, white t-shirt underneath, blue silk jogging pants with green stripes down the sides, brown flip flop sandals with white socks and walks with a cane or a limp.

Thomas was last seen today at 12:00 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Eddie Thomas, contact the St. Joseph County Sheriff’s Department at 574-255-0606 or 911.