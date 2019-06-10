Silver Alert declared for missing 18-year-old from Indianapolis area

A Silver Alert has been declared for a missing 18-year-old man from Cicero, Ind., about 30 miles north of Indianapolis.

Ethan Taylor is 5-feet 8-inches tall, 80 pounds, has brown hair with blue eyes and last seen wearing a red Fortnite t-shirt, blue jeans and flip-flops.

He was last seen on Sunday, June 9, 2019 at 10:00 pm. Ethan is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Ethan Taylor, contact the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office at 317-773-1282 or 911.