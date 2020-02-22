Silver Alert declared for 81-year-old Columbus man

A Statewide Silver Alert has been declared.

The Columbus Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Lester Burbrink, an 81-year-old white male, 6'2" inches tall, 230 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a light gray or brown jacket, dark hat and driving a gold 2011 Toyota Sienna van with Indiana license plate RMY591.

If you have any information on Lester, contact the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689 or 911.

Lester was last seen on Friday at 3:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

