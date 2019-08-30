Silver Alert declared for 37-year-old James Cori Lyles

A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for 37-year-old James Cori Lyles.

He's missing from Lake Station, Indiana, which is about 55 miles west of South Bend.

Lyles was last seen on August 13. He's described as 5'8" tall and 195 pounds, with balding brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt and black sweat pants. He walks with a cane and is mute.

Lake Station police say Lyles is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on James Cori Lyles, contact the Lake Station Police Department at 219-660-0027 or 911.

