Silver Alert: Southeast Indiana 16-year-old believed to be in danger

State police are asking for the public's help finding a southeast Indiana 16-year-old believed to be in danger.

Indiana State Police issued a statewide Silver Alert to help locate Laila Davis, of Brookville.

Davis is 5 feet, 7 inches tall and 170 pounds. She has black hair, blue eyes and was last seen wearing a T-shirt, ripped black jeans and Vans shoes or light gray boots. She has a rose tattoo on her right forearm.

Davis was most recently seen Tuesday around 4 p.m., and police say they believe she may be in danger and in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information on Davis' whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Franklin County Sheriff’s Department at 765-647-4138 or 911.

